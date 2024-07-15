Uruguayan presidential candidate meets with Spanish PM

Orsi (R) met with Sánchez, who chairs both the PSOE and the Socialist International (SI)

Uruguayan Presidential hopeful Yamandú Orsi met Monday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the Spanish Worker Socialist Party (PSOE) headquarters in Madrid to discuss matters concerning the global left in a move to “promote the exchange of experiences and strategies,” according to Montevideo outlets.

Sánchez, who also holds the positions of PSOE Secretary General and Socialist International (SI) Chairman, welcomed the Frente Amplio (Broad Front) former mayor (governor) of Canelones to “discuss the road map of the left in Uruguay in view of the upcoming elections to be held in the Latin American country on October 27.”

“This meeting is part of the commitment of the PSOE and the Socialist International to strengthen ties with progressive and left-wing parties in Latin America, promoting the exchange of experiences and political strategies,” the PSOE said in a statement.

Orsi, who left for Spain on July 5 and is due back in Uruguay on July 17, met in December last year with Spain's Ambassador in Montevideo Santiago Jiménez Martín to “explore specific lines of cooperation related to environmental management and climate change, gender policies, diversity and human rights, generation of different trade and investment initiatives,” according to the Canelones Executive Orsi headed at the time.

“Necessary meeting with the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez. How valuable these exchanges to value and strengthen the link between progressives and leftists around the world,” wrote Orsi on X as he thanked the Spanish head of government for what he dubbed a “warm reception.”