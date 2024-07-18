Falklands excels at LATA as key wildlife destination to visit



Meeting Hall where FIH held their buyer appointments.

Falkland Islands Holidays, FIH, the longest tourist operator in the Islands attended the 2024 Latin American Travel Association Expo in Europe, an event that brings together key suppliers from the Latin America region along with top influential Buyers from the UK.

It was the eleventh anniversary of the gathering which took place in the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Old Windsor at the end of June, and Margaret Williams, Manager of FIH attended and confirmed the interest in the Falkland Islands.

“We are pleased to confirm that interest in the Falkland Islands as an ‘experience destination’ is stronger than ever and those we met were mightily impressed with the growth we have experienced over the past two ‘post Covid’ seasons.

“It is vital for Falkland Islands Holidays to attend overseas Trade Events as they provide the opportunity to meet new suppliers face-to-face wishing to sell the Falklands.

“Being able to deliver a comprehensive overview of the islands in terms of travel options, logistics, types of trips possible, how these are operated and so on is invaluable.

“Buyers to the region feel much more equipped to be able to market and sell the Falkland Islands having had in depth discussions with FIH.”

She said during meetings they had the chance to see videos of sample itineraries as well as receive all the educational material needed to sell the Falkland Islands - such as detailed maps and wildlife calendars.

Margaret added: “Moreover, the opportunity to network with existing International Tour operators that we partner with is crucial.

“We cannot emphasize just how beneficial it is to preserve these existing relationships, understand challenges in their area of operation and share ideas.”

Margaret said the event also educates FIH with the latest innovations in travel, up-to-date trends and key travel industry news through the daily seminars arranged.

She concluded: “Falkland Islands Holidays is delighted to be able to attend LATA Expo annually.

It is indeed a privilege to have the opportunity to both promote and grow business on behalf of the Falkland Islands as a whole; whilst ensuring that the Falklands Islands are at the forefront of travel agents’ minds as a key wildlife destination to visit.”