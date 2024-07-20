Argentine VP's comments said to be a personal view

Things between Villarruel and Milei have been mercurial since the beginning of the Libertarian administration

Argentine Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni said Friday that Vice President Victoria Villarruel's posting on X in support of international footballer Enzo Fernández over his controversial video celebrating the Copa America victory with a chant that could be interpreted as homophobic and racist “was an unfortunate comment” that in no way represents the views of Casa Rosada and showed only the Senate Speaker's personal views.

Therefore, diplomatic ties with “France are intact,” Adorni added after Villarruel warned that “no colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a [football stadium] chant or for telling the truths that they don't want to admit.”

Adorni also acknowledged that the Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei had visited the French Embassy to convey just that.

According to Buenos Aires media, Karina Milei managed to “defuse” the conflict with France after meeting with Ambassador Romain Nadal for more than half an hour. The damage-control rendez-vous came just days ahead of President Javier Milei's trip to Paris for the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games, during which he is expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders.

Things between Milei and Villarruel have been mercurial since the beginning of the Libertarian administration on Dec. 10, 2023.