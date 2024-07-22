Argentine Air Force mounting training center for pilots and ground crews of the F16s

22nd Monday, July 2024 - 10:41 UTC Full article

Argentine Air Force mounting training center for pilots and ground crews of the F16s

As part of the process of the combat aircraft F-16A/B incorporation process to the Argentine Air Force, the government has published in the Official Gazette an invitation to tenders for the construction of a new instruction center at the IV Air Brigade in Tandil where the second-hand aircraft from the Danish Air Force, will be stationed.

This first phase of the process has a budget of some four million US dollars and is geared to the construction of the required facilities for the air force, an instruction formation center with all the necessary simulators and avionics to prepare the new pilots for the incoming incorporation.

Recently a delegation from the US Air Force and Lockheed Martin visited the Tandil base to make a detailed analysis and assessment of all facilities and capacities of the old head quarters of the mythical French Mirages, made famous during the Falklands conflict. The assessment allowed the US technicians and engineers to determine the basic logistics for an adequate operation of the US made fighter aircraft, which will be finally stationed in Tandil air base.

In the meantime the Argentine Air Force has started to select engineers and ground crews to operate the F 16s, considered a most important challenge in the recovery of the force. Likewise in the coming weeks Argentina will receive the first of the P3 Orion ocean patrols recently purchased from Norway. (Defense.com)