Falkland Islands Prefecture has new Apostolic Administrator

22nd Monday, July 2024 - 20:36 UTC Full article

Father Tom Thomas, a priest of the Rosminian order serving as Rector and Parish priest of St Etheldreda's in central London has been appointed Apostolic Administrator of the Prefecture of the Falkland Islands y the Dicastery for Evangelization.

In addition to his appointment as Apostolic Administrator of the Falkland Islands, Fr Thomas will also serve as Ecclesiastical Superior of the Missions for the South Atlantic islands of Ascension, St Helena and Tristan da Cunha for a period of five years.

“I am humbled to have been asked to serve the faithful in the Falkland Islands, as well as those of Ascension, St Helena and Tristan da Cunha, and thank my superiors for the trust they have placed in me,” said Fr Thomas.“I hope to visit and work with the faithful and priests in the Falkland Islands in the near future, as well as continuing to work at St Etheldreda’s church in London.”

Father Thomas succeeds Abbot Hugh Allan, O.Praem who has completed his five-year term.

Fr Thomas was born into a Catholic family in Kerala, India, on 12 January 1972. He was educated in the country from school to university and graduated with a BA in English Literature, Psychology and Sociology from Bangalore University in 1996.

He spent a few years with the Claretian Fathers, before joining the Institute of Charity – the Rosminians – in 2000. Following a two-year Novitiate, he completed his studies in Rome at the Pontifical Lateran University, before being awarded a postgraduate diploma in pastoral ministry by Dublin City University.

In the west of Ireland, he trained for pastoral ministry in healthcare, obtaining a Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) qualification from Cork University Hospital.

On 29 August 2007, he made his Solemn Profession for the Rosminians, and a month later was ordained Deacon by Bishop John Arnold in Coimbatore, India. On 26 May 2008, he was Ordained Priest by the Bishop of Pala, Mar. Joseph Kallarangatt.

Following his ordination, Fr Thomas worked as the assistant Novice Master and administrator of the Noviciate in Coimbatore, before being invited by the Provincial of the Rosminians in England and Wales, in 2010, to serve in the UK.

Fr Thomas is a British citizen and has served the dioceses of England and Wales in a number of capacities working as a priest or assistant priest in Cardiff, Rugby, Nottingham, and London. He is currently Rector and Parish Priest of St Etheldreda’s Church, Ely Place, London.

Fr Thomas speaks English, Italian, Malayalam and Hindi, and has a working knowledge of Latin, Hebrew and Greek. His hobbies include reading, gardening, music and travel. (Catholic Church News).