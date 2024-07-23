Falklands major operation to rescue longliner FV Argos Georgia some 200 miles east of Stanley

FV Argos Georgia, the technological advanced longliner which requested assistance some 200 miles east of Stanley

A major rescue operation is underway to the east of the Falkland Islands to help a fishing vessel in distress. On Monday afternoon the Falkland Islands Maritime Authority received information that the fishing vessel Argos Georgia, with 27 persons onboard, was taking on water and requesting assistance some 200 miles east of Stanley.

Communications were quickly established between Falkland Islands Government, Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, HQ British Forces South Atlantic Islands, the UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency, the fishing vessel company and other fishing vessels at sea.

The situation onboard the Argos Georgia has deteriorated over the past few hours and a rescue operation is underway with surface and air assets deployed, including the BFSAI A-400, BFSAI Search and Rescue helicopters, FPV Lilibet and 2 fishing vessels all deployed.

Further updates will be released as the situation develops.

FV Argos Georgia is a longliner, built in Turkey in 2018 with IMO number 9812690, a gross tonnage of 2,004, 53,85 meters long, 13 meters wide and a draught of 5,5 meters.

She is flagged in the British Overseas Territory of St Helena island.