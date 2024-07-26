Falklands new port facility, urgent meeting next August first

The current FIPASS, which has become obsolete as a terminal

Following the marine-side tender for the replacement of the Falkland Islands port facility, FIPASS, Harland and Wolff were identified as the preferred bidder. Pre-contract negotiations commenced in order to ensure commercial criteria were met and in order to then seek ExCo approval to proceed to necessarily contract to deliver.

However because of recent events regarding Harland and Wolff, including an announcement this week by the UK Government not to proceed with Harland and Wolff application for Export Development Guarantee Funding or emergency liquidity funding, an extraordinary ExCo is to be convened on Thursday 1 August 2024 in order to make a decision on the next steps.

Should the Falkland Islands Government for any reason not proceed to contract with Harland and Wolff, then an alternative plan can be implemented. During the pre-contract negotiations, no monies have been paid to Harland and Wolff.

The tender for the new port access road and causeway was launched this week as planned.