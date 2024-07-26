Milei and Macron discuss bilateral issues in Paris

Presidents Javier Milei of Argentina and Emmanuel Macron of France got together Friday at the Elysee Palace ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to discuss ongoing world affairs and bilateral issues. It is the South American leader's 12th trip abroad since his inauguration on Dec. 10, 2023.

Both heads of state were said to have reviewed the neverending saga of the Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, in addition to sporting incidents involving racism. In this regard, Casa Rosada Spokesman Manuel Adorni said the French Government was particularly thankful for Presidential Secretary Karina Milei's visit to their Embassy in Buenos Aires following Vice President Victoria Villarruel's “unfortunate” posting on social media supporting international footballer Enzo Fernández's video in Instagram chanting a racist and homophobic tune after winning the Copa America earlier this month.

In her message, Villarruel underscored France's colonial past (and present) to make a point that the French were among the least qualified to raise the question of discrimination against Argentina, which has never owned any colonies or legalized slave ownership.

In response, Milei tanked Macron for supporting Argentina before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Board of Directors, and also on the South American country's bids to become a NATO global partner as well as joining the OECD.

“President Macron congratulated President Milei for the reforms undertaken and for his political courage, and assured him that he would have France's 'full support' in the mentioned organizations,” Adorni stressed.

Macron's only two engagements before the sporting event were with Milei and with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, it was reported. According to Buenos Aires media, Karina Milei -the President's sister- was granted a seat at the Olympic gathering when her role was likened to that of a visiting First Lady.

It was also reported that both presidents examined the possibility of France participating in the modernization of Argentina's Armed Forces with further talks on this matter to come.

“They then discussed French investments in Argentina. President Macron highlighted the interest that exists in France for Argentina today and in its reform process. He expressed the difficulties that some French companies have had in the past,” Adorni also pointed out. He also said the crises in Ukraine and Venezuela were on the table.