Argos Georgia tragedy: Falklands looking after community's emotional wellbeing following traumatic event

27th Saturday, July 2024 - 07:11 UTC

EWS reassures anyone who is feeling deeply distressed with the Argos Georgia tragedy, that this is a very natural reaction to such a disaster, especially in such a small, close-knit community.

Following the incident involving the Argos Georgia this week, the Falkland Islands government Emotional Wellbeing Service (EWS) would like to reach out to members of the community who may be feeling distressed about what has happened. We have spoken to a number of people from across our community who are feeling very high levels of distress due to the incident. We would like to reassure anyone who is feeling this way that this is a very natural reaction to such a disaster, especially in such a small, close-knit community.

If you have been directly or indirectly affected by this incident, please know that you are not alone. It is common to experience unpleasant dreams, intrusive or difficult thoughts, behaviour that might be out of character for you, and/or wanting to avoid feelings and situations that remind you of the event. You may notice some or all of these experiences, and it is okay not to feel okay when you are processing an event this difficult. You may also feel completely fine and unaffected – it is also okay to be okay.

There are a number of things you can do to help yourself (and others) in this situation:

• Give yourself time

• Don’t be afraid to talk about what has happened

• Don’t be afraid to talk about how you are feeling

• Stick to your normal routine and avoid spending lots of time alone

• Avoid using excessive alcohol to block out thoughts or feelings

• Avoid too much exposure to media about what has happened

• Don’t be embarrassed to reach out to friends/family/colleagues/professionals for help

• Remind yourself that feeling distressed following such a distressing event is normal. It is not a sign of weakness, and it is not a sign that you are ‘mentally ill’.

If you become concerned that you or someone you know requires additional support, please feel free to contact the EWS for confidential support during office hours by phone on 28082 or by email at: emotionalwellbeingservice@kemh.gov.fk . Out of office hours you can contact the Ward on 28000. Alternatively, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week as a ‘listening ear’ service on 51515.