Venezuela expels ambassadors from Chile, Uruguay, and other countries following election controversy

29th Monday, July 2024 - 21:41 UTC

Gil stated that Venezuela would withdraw its diplomatic personnel from these countries and demanded their representatives leave Venezuelan territory immediately.

The regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has expelled ambassadors from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay. This move follows widespread international condemnation of the recent presidential election results, which declared Maduro the victor amidst allegations of significant irregularities.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil announced the expulsions on Monday, accusing these nations of “interfering” in Venezuela's internal affairs. Gil stated that Venezuela would withdraw its diplomatic personnel from these countries and demanded their representatives leave Venezuelan territory immediately.

“Venezuela expresses its firmest rejection of the interference actions and statements of a group of right-wing governments, subordinated to Washington and openly committed to the most sordid ideological postulates of international fascism,” Gil declared on social media, likening the current situation to the actions of the defunct Lima Group. He emphasized that the Venezuelan government would “reserve all legal and political actions to enforce, preserve, and defend our inalienable right to self-determination.”

This development follows Panama's strong stance on the Venezuelan elections, with Foreign Minister Álvaro Mulino asserting that “regimes that do not respect human rights and violate freedoms do not deserve diplomatic recognition.” Mulino's remarks echoed the sentiments of several Latin American nations and prompted the call for a review of the election process in Venezuela.

The controversial election, which saw Maduro secure a reported 51% of the vote against opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez's 44%, has been met with skepticism and accusations of electoral fraud. Gonzalez and his coalition have denounced severe irregularities in the vote counting process, prompting a chorus of international demands for transparency.

Countries including Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay have expressed deep concerns over the election's conduct. They have collectively called for an urgent meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) to address the situation and safeguard the democratic will of the Venezuelan people.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric voiced his disbelief in the election results, stating, “The Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are hard to believe. Chile will not recognize any result that is not verifiable.” Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren emphasized the need for an independent review of the election minutes and the involvement of impartial international observers.

Other Latin American leaders have echoed these concerns. Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa criticized politicians “trying to cling to power,” while El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele labeled the election a “fraud.” Argentine President Javier Milei was particularly vocal, using social media to denounce Maduro and encourage Venezuelans to continue their struggle for democracy.

Even traditionally allied leaders have shown caution. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated that his government would wait for the final results before recognizing Maduro's victory, while Brazilian authorities have called for detailed and transparent reporting of the vote counts.