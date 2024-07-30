Argentina farmers targeting a 2024/25 wheat crop of some 18,6 million tons

The US Department of Agriculture, Foreign Agriculture Service, (FAS) estimates that Argentina wheat production from the 2024/25 crop will reach an estimated at 18.6 million tons, up from 15.7 million tons in 2023-24. Planted area increased to 6.2 million hectares with improved conditions in April and May encouraging farmers to plant more than their original plans.

With such a crop, exports are estimated at 12.4 million tons, up from 9.2 million tons in the previous season. The leading destination will be Brazil, followed by Indonesia and several African countries, the FAS said.

Regarding corn, production is estimated at 49 million ton, a drop of 2 million tons from 2023-24 and this because the planted area could be down by 200,000 hectares.

“The planting of the new crop will begin in late August/early September, and doubts remain what the total acreage will be after severe damage to the 2023-24 corn crop caused by an unusually severe attack of corn stunt disease in central-northern Argentina which cut production by more than 15 percent,” the FAS said.

“In the northern areas, many farmers have now planted wheat to at least maintain some crop rotation.”

Exports of cor are estimated at 35.5 million tons in 2024-25 up from 34 million in 2023-24.

“Farmer selling is slower than usual as most farmers are in a relatively good financial situation and are holding corn and soybeans as much as possible, expecting a rebound in prices,” the FAS said.