Baroness Chapman, new FCDO Minister for Latin America and the Caribbean

31st Wednesday, July 2024 - 09:01 UTC Full article

Baroness Jennifer Chapman of Darlington has been appointed UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on 18 July 2024.

The Minister’s responsibilities include: Latin America; Caribbean and Small Island Developing States; soft power (including FCDO arms-length bodies British Council, BBC World Service and Wilton Park); devolution.

Baroness Chapman outlined the huge honor to be appointed as Minister for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Our ties are historic, rooted in shared democratic values. I look forward to renewing our partnership, working together to tackle the climate crisis, build prosperity and enhance security”.

The Falklands Government Office in London, congratulated Baroness Chapman on her appointment as the new minister for Latin America and the Caribbean. “We look forward on working with you in your new role”.