The rise of Latin American video-on-demand platforms: Regional streaming service out to reclaim markets

1st Thursday, August 2024 - 04:46 UTC

The Latin American landscape for streaming services is ushering in an exciting time for its subscriber base. For a long time, video-on-demand (VOD) subscription services like Netflix and Amazon Prime have been the dominant players in this industry.<br />

However, regional players such as Blim in Mexico, Looke in Brazil, and Flow in Argentina are gearing up for a showdown as local streaming services look to stamp their claim on their respective markets. Do the big-name streaming services have anything to worry about?

Latin America Is Looking to Online Sources More for Entertainment



The Latin American digital market is ripe for the taking, and this is where the battle for users lies. According to statistics, Brazil boasts 187.9 million internet users, followed by Mexico’s 107.3 million. Numbers like these go to show how much users in this part of the world turn to the internet for entertainment.

The gaming industry is one of those that have captured this market quite impressively. Gaming enthusiasts are looking for online options where they get the best roulette seat in the house at overseas establishments, right from the comfort of their homes. Established names in the streaming service industry have noticed this and have begun circling the region with grand plans for expansion. It is now up to regional streaming services to put their best foot forward and take advantage of the industry’s largely unexplored potential.

A Need for Better Infrastructure



There is no denying that streaming services have seen an upsurge in the number of Latin American productions to hit their catalogs. “La Casa de Papel” and “Narcos” are among the salvo of over 7,000 productions from the Latin American region to showcase just how much potential stories from this part of the world hold. While these globally acclaimed productions may have captured viewers’ attention, there is need for more infrastructural investment.

Brazil, Chile, and Mexico are among the countries to take note and set the ball rolling to improve their respective film industries. With the constant churning out of new material comes a need for better equipment, training, sound stages, movie studios, and more. Stakeholders understand just how important better infrastructure can be in swaying subscribers to give local streaming services a chance.

What Do Latin American Streaming Services Have Going for Them?



In competing with the titans of the streaming world, Latin American companies will need all the edge they can get, and there is a lot working for them. The prolific expansion of local content is one of the biggest one-ups regional services have over international brands. Mexico at 1.87% and Argentina at 1.08% lead the charge in the export of original content. There is clearly a supply of homegrown content, and this content is bound to resonate better with the fans.

Customized app features tailored to the local audience present another front where regional services have the upper hand. This could be leveraged by adding in-app features such as mobile optimization, dubbing to different dialects, adding subtitles, and localizing payment methods. This, combined with the strategic partnerships we have seen countries in this region take up, should do a lot to level the playing field.

A David and Goliath Contest



The “Latin fever” is heating up, and we are bound to see fierce competition in capturing this market. International brands may have the infrastructure and copious amounts of content, and beating them will be no small feat. However, with the market in support of local productions, there is no reason users would not choose to view them from streaming services tailored for them.