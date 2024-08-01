Why does the wild west era still fascinate us?

Stories of cowboys and outlaws remain a big part of the entertainment industry. The latest movies and TV shows showcase different aspects of the Wild West period, but why are people still fascinated by it?

How the Wild West Is Seen Today

Recent movies like Killers of the Flower Moon and Horizon: An American Saga have given us a different look at this genre. Rather than focusing purely on the same storylines we’ve seen in the past, these films show how Westerns can cover a variety of themes while sticking to some of the basics we’ve come to expect from them. We can now see the likes of comedies, horror stories, and other genres mixed with the American Frontier setting.

The popularity of the Wild West has moved into other areas of entertainment, like TV shows and even travel, as historic towns including Deadwood and Dodge City are popular destinations among tourists looking for an authentic experience. The launch of slots like Wanted Dead or a Wild shows how the era has reached casino games, too. Classic images of the period are used as symbols, while themed bonus games can be triggered. Other Wild West slots like Bonanza and Money Train 3 reveal how popular the theme has become.

A Mixture of History and Fiction

The period of intense colonization and fortune-seeking in the 19th-century United States is the classic version of the Wild West. However, similar movements occurred in other parts of the world too, with the Conquest of the Desert in Argentina and the Bandeirantes era of Brazil among the most interesting examples in Latin America. This makes it a universal story, mixing thrilling fiction with the kind of history that everyone can relate to.

The cattle-herding gauchos in Argentina are often referred to as this region’s cowboys. These are skilled riders and hunters who have become a symbol of the country. It’s possible to visit an Argentine estancia in the countryside and get a glimpse of the gaucho culture. Movies like The Gaucho War and The Romance of a Gaucho explore this type of character, but these movies have failed to capture the attention of the public in the way that Wild West movies from the US have done. The relatively low production values are blamed in some reviews, while overall it could be that these South American stories and characters need to be more widely understood before the public warms to them in the same way.

What Happens Next?

The popularity of the Wild West seems unlikely to disappear any time soon. While the second installment of Kevin Costner’s Horizon saga was delayed indefinitely, other Westerns will fill the void. Metallica star James Hetfield is among the cast for The Thicket which is set to be released on September 6. Before this, we should see Place of Bones starring Heather Graham and Tom Hopper. To be released by The Avenue, it’s a Western horror that takes place on a remote ranch.

The Wild West seems set to carry on fascinating us with its huge variety of stories and range of interesting characters. Not every new movie will be a success, but the genre still has a lot to offer.