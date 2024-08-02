PM Keir Starmer and Lula da Sila confirm close relations between Brazil/ UK

Sir Keir Starmer and Lula da Silva

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Brazilian President Lula da Silva this week. The Brazilian President warmly welcomed the Prime Minister’s recent election victory, and the leaders discussed the close areas of collaboration between the UK and Brazil, including on climate and nature.

The Prime Minister welcomed Brazil’s presidency of the G20 and its upcoming presidency of COP next year, and underscored the UK’s support for Brazil in its priorities to combat the global challenges of hunger, poverty and climate change.

The leaders looked forward to deepening our strong bilateral relationship, ahead of the UK and Brazil celebrating 200 years of diplomatic relations next year.