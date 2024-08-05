Paraguay's yoy inflation in July reaches 4.4%

5th Monday, August 2024 - 10:25 UTC Full article

Fruits and vegetables recorded a negative variation due to an increase in supply

Paraguay's Central Bank (BCP) issued a report whereby year-on-year inflation in the South American country reached 4.4% at the end of July after the consumer price index (CPI) went up 0.1% that month. This figure was higher than the 0% recorded in the same month of 2023.

With this data, the inter-annual inflation rate as of July was 4.4%, barely above the 4.3% recorded in June, while also higher than the 3.5% rate recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Between January and July of 2024, Paraguay's inflation stood at 2.9%, higher than the 2.2% in the same period of the previous year.

The BCP report noted that core inflation, which measures the increase in prices of goods and services, was above the total monthly inflation (at 0.2%). Thus, the inter-annual inflation rate measured by this indicator was 3.2%, higher than June's 3.1% but lower than the 4.3% rate recorded in July 2023.

The study released by the BCP's Consumer Price Index Division also highlighted that core inflation, which excludes fruits and vegetables and does not include tariffed services and fuels, was 0.2% in July, higher than the average 0.1%.

Fruits and vegetables recorded a negative variation due to an increase in supply stemming from a higher output coupled with the lifting of import restrictions two months ago, it was also explained.