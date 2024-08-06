Falklands community memorial service for the M/V Argos Georgia and crew

6th Tuesday, August 2024 - 10:40 UTC Full article

Falklands community memorial service for the M/V Argos Georgia and crew

On Sunday 4th August the Falkland Islands community came together in a moving memorial service for the crew of the lost Argos Georgia. The service was held at the Falkland Islands Defense Force Hall at 14:00 hours.

Falklands Acting Governor Adam Pile present at the memorial service to honor the nine dead crew members, and four still missing, had previously visited the Falklands Maritime Authority to congratulate them on their response to the sinking of the Argos Georgia, “a small team who went above and beyond”, and similarly with the Falklands Fisheries Protection Vessel “Lilibet” for their heroic work during the rescue mission of the tragedy under treacherous conditions.

Earlier in the week the Falklands government formally stood down the recovery efforts to locate the missing crew members following consideration of all circumstances and in line with all international requirements.

“Since the weekend, MV Pharos SG has conducted a detailed search covering over 1100 square miles resulting in no sightings of those missing, presumed dead.

”However vessels travelling through the datum area over the coming weeks are being encouraged to look out for any signs of those still missing or debris and report them immediately to the Falklands Maritime Authority”

During the week Argos Helena, which also helped with the search of the ill fated Argos Georgia, in a heartfelt ceremony laid flowers on the sea where the Argos Foryanes ship went down and many crewmembers were lost.

Today the #FalklandIslands community came together in a moving memorial service for the crew of the Argos Georgia . Later I visited the Fisheries Protection Vessel Lilibet to thank the crew for their heroic work during the rescue mission in treacherous conditions. pic.twitter.com/BbtSXR6JJa — AdamPileUK (@adampileUK) August 4, 2024

“A last greeting from Argos Froyanes and Ervik Havfiske,” expressed the part-owners, marking a moment of collective mourning and remembrance.

The Argos Georgia, a longliner managed by the British-Norwegian company Argos Froyanes, sank some 200 miles east of Stanley under severe weather conditions. The vessel, built in 2018 in Turkey, was fishing for Patagonian toothfish when it began taking on water, forcing the 27-member crew to abandon ship. Despite challenging rescue efforts hindered by 35-knot winds and eight-meter waves, 14 crew members were rescued. Unfortunately, nine bodies were recovered, and four crew members remain missing.