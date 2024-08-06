Get our news on your inbox! x

Montevideo, August 7th 2024

 

 

Gibraltar remembers the 320th anniversary of the capture of the Rock

Sketch of Gibraltar by an officer of Admiral Rooke's fleet, August 1704 Sketch of Gibraltar by an officer of Admiral Rooke's fleet, August 1704

Sunday 4th August marked the 320th anniversary of the capture of Gibraltar by Anglo-Dutch marines commanded by Admiral Rooke in 1704, during the War of the Spanish Succession.

This pivotal event forged an enduring bond between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom and marked the beginning of a distinct Gibraltarian identity, shaped by centuries of immigration and cultural blending.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Gibraltar Government plans to issue a commemorative stamp through the Royal Gibraltar Post Office and a 50p coin via the Gibraltar Mint.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo emphasized the significance of August 4th, “which established the strong British ties that continue to shape Gibraltar's unique identity.”

