VPs of Argentina, Uruguay share views on Venezuelan crisis

7th Wednesday, August 2024 - 18:49 UTC Full article

Argimón (L) and Villarruel met in Buenos Aires for a workshop on parliamentary challenges

Vice Presidents Beatriz Argimón of Uruguay and Victoria Villarruel of Argentina met in Buenos Aires during an international workshop where the Venezuelan crisis after the controversial July 28 elections was discussed, among other topics. Both Senate Speakers agreed on a proposed summit to discuss the case.

“It was a pleasure to meet and receive in the Senate the Vice President of our sister country Uruguay, Beatríz Argimón, with whom we talked about all the issues we have in common, not only as second authorities of our nations but also because of our legislatures and the projects we have for the future,” Villarruel said.

The Libertarian Government will continue “working so that the ties of the Argentine Republic continue to be the best, not only with the nations that surround us but also with the whole world,” she added.

“We strengthened common bonds and shared our experiences in this honorary role that our peoples have given us through the vote,” Villarruel wrote on X.

Also on the agenda were the work carried out through the Office of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) of Uruguay and the possibility of organizing a meeting with the members of the Latin American and Caribbean Group (Grulac).

In her speech at the III International Workshop of Academics and Parliamentarians “Democracy and Parliaments,” Argimón addressed the issue of “Parliaments and Global Affairs: the challenges ahead.” She underlined the need for parliaments to adapt to the new global challenges through dialogue and cooperation.

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino is said to have been brokering a summit in Buenos Aires to discuss the Venezuelan crisis at a date yet to be determined. The gathering would also be an opportunity for coordination and strengthening of diplomatic relations among the countries that have not recognized the incumbent Nicolás Maduro as the winner of the July 28 polls.

While in the Argentine capital, Argimón also met with other local senior officials and lawmakers with whom she underscored the value of regional interparliamentary rapport.