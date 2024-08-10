Alberto Fernandez's home raided

The former President also resigned as chairman of the Peronist party

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández's apartment in the exclusive Puerto Madero neighborhood of Buenos Aires was raided Friday as a part of the gender violence probe launched on him following the complaint filed by his ex-common-law spouse Fabiola Yáñez. Fernández's cell phone and every other electronic device found on the premises were seized.

The brutality scandal broke out when an older mobile phone was inspected by the Airport Security Police (PSA) during the investigation into the allegedly unlawful retaining of insurance policies. After images of the presumed beatings were found in that telephone, Yáñez accused Fernández of “physical violence and ”psychological terror.”

Fallen in disgrace, Fernández resigned Friday as chairman of the Justicialist [Peronist] Party (PJ), which will now have to appoint new authorities.

“In view of several journalistic manifestations and the denunciation related to gender issues that are of public knowledge and in order not to tarnish the honors that the Justicialist Party deserves, I have the political and moral duty to express myself, waiting for the situation to be clarified,” Fernández stressed while pledging not to let the Javier Milei administration hide the current economic chaos behind the scandal involving him.

“Convinced that our party organization does not validate silence and believing it prudent not to intervene in any judicial process, always holding high the legacy of Juan Domingo Perón and Eva Perón with much pain I have decided to resign from the presidency of the National Justicialist Party,” Fernández went on.

One of the main candidates to succeed him at the helm of the political group is La Rioja Governor Ricardo Quintela, who made the headlines a few weeks ago when his province launched the “Chachos,” which are bonds issued by La Rioja and serve as legal tender there. They are used to pay civil servants' wages given the lack of other funding.

As he signed into law the province's new Constitution, Quintela referred to Peronism as a dormant giant soon to wake up. The party is to hold elections on Nov. 17. Supporting Quintela among other party leaders is Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof.