Passenger misses doomed Voepass flight for drinking coffee

“He was doing his job and he saved my life,” the survivor told a local TV crew )TV snapshot)

Passenger Adriano Assis got delayed drinking coffee and missed the boarding call for the Voepass Linhas Aereas flight that plunged to the ground some 89 kilometers from its final destination at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport. Hence, the total number of casualties was corrected to 61 (57 passengers and 4 crew members) instead of 62.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva decreed three days of nationwide mourning “in memory of the 61 victims of the tragic plane crash” after it was confirmed there were no survivors.

The ATR-72 twin turboprop had left Cascavel in the State of Parana but went into a downward spiral in a densely populated area in the city of Vinhedo in the State of Sao Paulo. It could have easily hit one of the houses a few yards from the fall site.

The survivor got into an argument with airline staff for being denied boarding after closing time. He was still at the airport waiting to catch another flight when he heard the news and ended up hugging the man with whom he had engaged in a bitter argument an hour earlier. “He was doing his job and he saved my life,” the survivor told a local TV crew.

Meanwhile, Nathalie Cicari, a neighbor of where the plane went down, said she only had time to duck and pray. “It was terrifying. I was having lunch, I heard a very loud noise and very close to me, I thought it was a drone, but much higher.”

“I went out to the balcony and saw the drone swirling around. Within seconds I realized it was not a normal movement for an airplane. It only gave time to duck down and like they do in the movies, pray. That's when I heard the huge noise of the fall,” she added.