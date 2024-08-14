Milei and Yuyito kiss during theatrical performance

14th Wednesday, August 2024 - 10:35 UTC Full article

Milei has made official his affair with the entertainer 11 years his senior

Argentine President Javier Milei was escorted by entertainer Amalia “Yuyito” González during his appearance at a theatrical performance at the Libertad Palace in Buenos Aires as the Libertarian Government launched its trial by jury initiative.

A rendition of Ayn Rand's “Night of January 16th” was played with Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni on the cast. The play is set in a courtroom during a murder trial. In the end, the final verdict is up to a jury made up of members of the audience.

Milei and González were seen kissing each other, which was construed as a formal announcement of the ongoing affair. González, who back in her day was also romantically linked to then-President Carlos Menem (1989-1999), admitted that the current head of state's invitation appealed to her as “a nice plan to do together.”

Also attending Tuesday's event were Presidential Secretary Karina Milei, Lower House Speaker Martín Menem, La Libertad Avanza Congressman Bertie Benegas Lynch, and Ministers Mariano Cúneo Libarona (Justice), Federico Sturzenegger (Deregulation and Transformation of the State), and Luis Toto Caputo (Economy).

Adorni and Congressman José Luis Espert took part in the interactive play.

Milei and González had attended an opera performance at the Colón Theater: Carmen. Tuesday's outing at the Palacio Libertad (formerly branded the CCK) was their second public appearance as a couple.

Rand is known for her stance in favor of capitalism, which -she claimed- is the only economic system that allows human beings to live as such, that is to say, making use of their faculty of reasoning. Hence, she abhorred socialism, altruism, and religion.

González, 64, reappeared in the limelight in May when she showed up at the Luna Park stadium when Milei launched his book “Capitalism, Socialism and the Neoclassical Trap.” Back then she had privileged seating and was also seen entering the dressing room, where she chatted with the 53-year-old president. She has described Milei as an intelligent and “physically beautiful man” with a “sense of humor.”

Milei's last known affair was with comedian/impersonator Fátima Florez. The couple split early into Milei's presidency citing agenda problems.