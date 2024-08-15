Shopify vs Shopify Plus: What are the differences?

If you're in the ecommerce space, chances are you're either already using Shopify or considering it. It’s very popular among merchants making it the second most popular platform after WooCommerce. It's also the most searched ecommerce solution on Google, so if you haven't started using it yet, it's likely on your radar.

That's why you're here. Whether you're new to ecommerce and unsure how to get started with Shopify, or you're already established and weighing the benefits of upgrading, here we will walk you through the key differences in the Shopify vs Shopify Plus comparison.

To start with, let's address an essential question: which type of business is each version of Shopify designed for?

In a nutshell, Shopify is ideal for small and medium-sized businesses, while Shopify Plus is designed for larger enterprises like Staples, Heinz, and Lindt. Both platforms offer core features, but Shopify Plus adds extras like dedicated support and advanced customization with Shopify’s Liquid code.

For many, this overview may be enough to decide which platform suits their needs. However, let’s explore the key differences between the two to better understand what sets them apart.

The key difference between Shopify and Shopify Plus is their pricing structure, designed to fit the needs and budgets of different types of businesses.

Core Shopify plans are geared towards small to midsize businesses (SMBs) with fixed pricing, starting as low as $24 per month. In contrast, Shopify Plus is tailored for larger enterprises, with a starting price of $2,300 per month and a customized quote based on individual merchant needs. In the Shopify vs Shopify Plus pricing comparison, the higher cost of Shopify Plus reflects its enhanced features and support for more complex business needs.

Personal account manager

While both Shopify and Shopify Plus provide support through phone, email, and live chat, Shopify Plus offers an additional benefit: a dedicated account manager, also known as a Launch Engineer. This specialist helps you with the launch and ongoing management of your store.

More API integrations

APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) let different apps work together. Shopify Plus provides access to extra APIs like GiftCard, User, and Multipass, giving you more integration options.

Exclusive apps

Shopify’s app store offers over 4,200 apps, but some are exclusive to Shopify Plus. Shopify Plus development agency will seamlessly integrate these premium apps and supercharge your store’s capabilities.

These apps include:

Launchpad

Script Editor

Bulk Account Invite

Shopify Flow

Wholesale Channel

Next-level checkout design

The checkout page is crucial for finalizing sales. It’s the last step before your customers complete their purchase, and any issues here can result in lost sales.

With Shopify Plus, you can customize the checkout experience to better reflect your brand. More than just a visual upgrade, Shopify Plus vs Shopify also allows you to offer targeted promotions and upsells based on cart size—an advantage that regular Shopify doesn’t provide.

Unlimited team access

Shopify Plus is ideal for businesses with many employees, offering unlimited accounts, so you can add as many team members as needed. This is especially useful for larger companies, while smaller businesses typically don't need this feature.

Enhanced analytics

Shopify Plus offers more detailed and actionable analytics compared to standard Shopify.

Merchant success program

With the Merchant Success Program of Shopify Plus, you will get 24/7 support to assist with integrations and finding partners, ensuring users get the most out of the platform.

Shopify Plus VIP access

Shopify Plus users get special benefits, including a dedicated Facebook group, a partner directory, early access to new features, and the Shopify Plus Academy.

Easily handle multiple stores

If you manage multiple stores, Shopify Plus is your choice. It simplifies managing multiple stores by letting you handle everything from a single dashboard. This includes staff management, automation, user permissions, and analytics.

Wholesale made easy

To sum up, Shopify is a flexible, easy-to-use platform for businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large brands. As your business grows, upgrading to Shopify Plus provides advanced features and support to match your expanding needs. By hiring Shopify website development services, you can seamlessly transition to these advanced features and ensure your store is optimized for your business's evolving requirements.