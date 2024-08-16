Falklands oil development: update on the consultation on Sea Lion offshore field

A total of 25 presentations on the revised EIS have been received by the Falklands government and shared with Navitas

On Tuesday 2 July 2024 it was announced that Navitas Petroleum Development and Production Ltd (Navitas) issued a revised Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) concerning its proposals for the drilling of oil wells and offshore production from the Sea Lion Field Northern Development Area, Phase 1 and 2.

The Falkland Islands Government began a public consultation on this revised EIS, from 2 July 2024 to 13 August 2024.

A total of 25 representations were received from individuals, businesses and other organizations, with several FIG departments also submitting representations.

The representations have been shared with Navitas, who now have 28 days to review the submissions and provide FIG with a response. This may result in revisions to the EIS, which will be presented to ExCo. After this, the representations and Navitas’ response will be made public.

The Department of Mineral Resources would like to thank members of the public and organizations for their active participation on the EIS process.