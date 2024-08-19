Sunshine at Mount Pleasant Airport in July way above average

July was slightly windier than usual, it was reported

July of 2024 saw the Mount Pleasant Airfield record a total of 90.3 hours of sunshine against an average of 70.1 hours, Falklands Radio reported citing Met Office data. The broadcaster also mentioned that lying snow was present for 18 days, partially due to the heavy snowfall at the end of June, despite temperatures being around average.

The maximum temperature was 4.8ºC, which is similar to the July average of 4.5ºC. A maximum of 12.1ºC was reported on July 23 while the lowest maximum was 0.3ºC on July 6.

Rainfall for the month was average, with 47.1mm, compared to the long-term average of 47.4mm. Of this, 13.2mm fell on July 24, making it the wettest July day for 10 years

The month was slightly windier than usual, measuring in at a monthly mean of 15.9 knots, above the long-term average of 13.9 knots.

The highest gust was 54 knots which occurred on July 23. There were four gale days and 16 days when gusts were greater than 33 knots. (Source: Falklands Radio)