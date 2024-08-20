Argentine port terminal granted carbon-neutral certification

TecPlata's goal was to turn its terminal into an engine of positive and sustainable growth

The TecPlata terminal in the Argentine port of La Plata has been granted a carbon-neutral certification, making it the first in the country to achieve such a feat, thus confirming the company's global sustainability strategy. The new status means offsetting the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated by an activity so that the balance is zero.

TecPlata's policies include energy efficiency measures, responsible waste management, and offsetting unavoidable emissions through the purchase of certified carbon credits. Thus, the company gauged its carbon footprint as per international standards and identified the main sources of emissions to then implement concrete actions to reduce them. It also acquired carbon credits linked to renewable energy projects, such as the Manantiales Behr Wind farm, to offset residual emissions.

The Argentine subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) seeks to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years, for which it has been investing in clean technologies and promoting responsible practices.

“This certification is a testament to TecPlata's commitment to minimize our environmental impact. By reducing and offsetting our carbon footprint, we contribute to the protection of our planet and, at the same time, promote the use of renewable energy,” TecPlata CEO Juan Pablo Trujillo said.

The company purchased carbon credits certified by Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) linked to YPF's Manantiales Behr Wind Farm project to install wind turbines hooked up to the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI) to supply electricity otherwise generated by fossil fuel power plants.

TecPlata is the fifth ICTSI terminal to achieve carbon neutrality after Contecon Guayaquil in Ecuador, Contecon Manzanillo in Mexico, and Brazil's Rio Brasil and Tecon Suape terminals.