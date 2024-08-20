New Zealand population stagnant: arrivals continue but so does strong emigration

20th Tuesday, August 2024 - 07:29 UTC Full article

In the year to June, more than 130,000 people, both New Zealand nationals and non-nationals, left the country, including about 45,000 to Australia alone

In the first half of the year, some 130,000 people left New Zealand and the population grew a mere 0.1% in the second quarter, according to official statistics from the government revealed on Monday.

The stagnation in population growth comes despite record numbers of arrivals in recent years driven largely by the island nation's reputation for high living and working standards and as a haven of security in an increasingly troubled world.

According to Statistics New Zealand, 5,100 more people were born than died in the second quarter, accounting for 72% of the total growth. Net migration in the quarter stood at 2,000, making up 28% of the total growth.

However, in the year to June, more than 130,000 people, both New Zealand nationals and non-nationals, left the country, including about 45,000 to neighboring Australia alone. Statistics released showed a record provisional net migration loss of 55,300 New Zealand citizens in the June 2024 year.

The growing exodus comes amid slow economic growth, high living costs and high property prices that prevent many young New Zealanders from getting on the property ladder.

The loss of New Zealand citizens was offset by arrivals of non-citizens, with a provisional net migration gain of 128,500 non-New Zealand nationals in the June 2024 year, according to Statistics New Zealand.

That gain was largely driven by citizens of India, the Philippines, China, and Fiji, the agency said.