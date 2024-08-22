Launching of HMS Cardiff on a submersible barge before floating

22nd Thursday, August 2024 - 10:08 UTC Full article

Currently weighing nearly 6,000 tons, HMS Cardiff will undergo a series of complex manoeuvres to move from BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard by barge

Latest footage shows HMS Cardiff, the second of eight Type 26 frigates being moved from land onto a submersible barge before being floated off downriver.

Over the coming days, the ship, currently weighing nearly 6,000 tons, will undergo a series of complex manoeuvres to move from BAE Systems’ Govan shipyard by barge, be towed downriver to a deep-water location in the West of Scotland, and be lowered into the water.

The frigate will then be brought back upriver to Scotstoun to continue fitting out. Not quite a conventional launch, but a launch nonetheless.

Once in position, the float-off will involve slowly submerging the base of the barge over several hours until HMS Cardiff fully enters the water. She will then return to BAE Systems’ Scotstoun shipyard further along the Clyde, where she will undergo the next outfit stages before test and commissioning.

For those wondering how they moved the ship, little wheeled vehicles were moved under the vessel, you an see this on the previous frigate, HMS Glasgow, when she was moved in a similar way back in 2022.

According to Malin Group, the barge will initially be used to transport and ‘launch’ the Type 26 Frigates being built by BAE Systems for the Royal Navy and then berthed on the Clyde and made available to industry as required, “catalyzing further opportunities for the wider supply chain in fields including shipbuilding, civil construction and renewable energy”.

John MacSween, Managing Director of the Malin Group, said previously about the barge: “Securing this piece of equipment marks another positive step forward in the reawakening of the shipping and large-scale marine manufacturing industry in Scotland. This versatile asset, based on the West Coast of Scotland, can be used for launching and bringing ships ashore, docking vessels locally or at remote locations as well as being used to relocate large structures around the UK and further afield.

”We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with the internationally renowned tug and barge owner specialists Augustea, as well as work with Hat-San who are bringing years of shipbuilding experience to the conversion. We are also extremely grateful for the support we have had from Scottish Enterprise in making this project a reality.”

The barge is a joint venture between the Malin Abram and Augustea and, now modified, represents one of the largest in Europe – it can submerge to load vessels and cargo with draughts of up to 12m and over 137m in length. It will be based on the Clyde between projects.