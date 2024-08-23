Clinton and Lula hold telephone conference

The Brazilian President congratulated Clinton for his speech at the Democratic National Convention in support of Kamala Harris

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his former US colleague Bill Clinton held a 35-minute telephone conversation Thursday to discuss climate change, energy transition, and the protection of forests, among other environmental issues.

According to the Planalto Palace, Lula was invited by the Clinton Foundation to an event on climate change on Sept. 23 and 24, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

”Clinton referred to the progress made by Brazil in combating deforestation and in favor of the energy transition. Lula reiterated the government's commitment to the energy transition and the protection of forests, stating that he intends to present ambitious results for COP 29 in Baku (Azerbaijan) and COP 30 in Belém,“ Brasilia said in a statement.

”Lula also congratulated the former American president on his speech yesterday at the Democratic Party Convention, highlighting the importance of strengthening democracy in the face of the rise of extremism in the world,” the Brazilian Government added. Clinton strongly supported the presidential candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris and was heavily critical of the Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Also participating in Thursday's talks were Lula's Special Advisor Celso Amorim and Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Maria Laura da Rocha.