The Economist: Javier Milei's military splurge; many Argentines are asking why

On 9th July, Argentina's national day president Milei was invited to the lead tank of the grand parade downtown Buenos Aires

Self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalists ought to be skeptical of large standing armies. President Javier Milei of Argentina seems to relish them. Even as he tightens the government purse, he has committed to raising defense spending from 0.5% of gdp to 2% over the next eight years. He vows to “restore the prestige” of the army and transform it into a hi-tech force.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a think-tank, Argentina spends less on defense as a share of gdp than any other country in South America. Almost 90% of the armed forces’ budget is used to pay salaries and pensions for its 72,000 members. Little money is left over to maintain clapped-out ships, aircraft and vehicles.

Mr Milei is increasing spending in part to deepen ties with the United States. Since taking over from left-wing populist governments in December, he has shunned China and Russia. In April he scrapped a deal to purchase Chinese-made fighter jets and instead agreed to buy 24 used f-16 jets from Denmark for US$ 300m (the United States contributed US$ 40m to support the purchase). Argentina has also asked to become a “global partner” of NATO, which would grant it better access to co-operation and training with Western armed forces.



But Mr Milei’s moves are fraught. Lavishing funds on the army is no easy sell as health and education budgets are cut. The bigger problem is that Argentines do not know what the point of their army is anymore. Mr Milei shows no desire to fight Britain over the Falkland Islands and Argentina is on good terms with its neighbors, despite occasional diplomatic spats.

Mr Milei has suggested using the armed forces against internal threats, such as gangs. Yet the idea is unpopular in a country which was ruled by a bloody military dictatorship from 1976 to 1983. The president and his allies regularly downplay the horrors of that period. In June six legislators from his coalition visited former soldiers in jail for committing crimes against humanity during the Junta. While boosting military spending, Mr Milei should not forget the lessons of the past.