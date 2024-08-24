Falkland Islands Community School Celebrates Outstanding GCSE Results

24th Saturday, August 2024 - 07:19 UTC Full article

Principal of FICS, Sebastian St John, praised the students, “results are well deserved, and testimony of the hard work pupils have put into their studies...”

The Falkland Islands Community School (FICS) is thrilled to announce the excellent GCSE results achieved by its 2024 Year 11 cohort. These remarkable achievements will enable many students to pursue their educational and career aspirations with a solid foundation for future success.

In 2023 students achieved record-breaking results and this year’s students rose to the challenge by demonstrating dedication and hard work. They achieved their overall expected progress grades and also surpassed the outcomes of the 2019 and 2022 cohorts across all measurements.

Early analysis shows positive performances in English, Spanish, Art, Computer Science, and Food Technology. Notably, the English department came within 2% of its 2023 outcomes, significantly contributing to students’ overall success. Full analysis of the results will be presented at the September Education Board meeting.

Key achievements include:

• Strong overall performance: The average grade for each GCSE sat by the 2024 cohort was 4.26, surpassing the 2022 cohort's average of 3.99.

• Improvement in top grades achieved: The percentage of students achieving Grade 9s doubled compared to 2023.

• Strong performance in comparison to the UK: Combined Maths/English 4+ and 5+ scores were closer to 2023 outcomes than expected and 16% and 12% ahead of the 2022 cohort.

This success is attributed to the students' effort, particularly in the final run-up to exams, where attendance and participation in extracurricular study sessions were exemplary.

Principal of FICS, Sebastian St John, praised the students, saying, ”The success stories within these positive results are well deserved, and testimony of the hard work pupils have put into their studies... I hope that they can apply this in their next destinations, both educational and within their future workplaces.”

Mr St. John also thanked parents and staff, acknowledging their vital role in the students' academic achievements.