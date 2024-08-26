Guyana alerts port officials to look out for potential mpox carriers

Although no case of monkeypox has been reported so far in the country and to make sure things remain that way, Guyanese authorities have instructed port officials to be on alert for the possible arrival of people carrying the disease, Health Minister Frank Anthony said during the weekend. In addition, vaccines have been stockpiled in case of an outbreak.

Anthony explained that port health officers had been trained to visually observe passengers at ports of entry for skin rash and other signs of the viral infection. Any infected person would be isolated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown for between two to four weeks, he also told local media.

The Minister also pointed out that vaccines would be administered to vulnerable segments of the population as per the newly created National Response Committee criteria.

Mpox is a viral zoonotic infection that results in a rash similar to that of smallpox. The malady was declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) after a surge of cases in Africa. Other cases have been reported elsewhere, such as in Sweden Pakistan, the Philippines, or Argentina, but no infection has so far been detected in the Caribbean. There are two strains of the virus, with the Clade I(b) strain being the most virulent and transmissible in the current outbreak. Mpox can be transmitted through direct or indirect contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated surfaces.

Mpox can be diagnosed in Guyana through RT-PCR analysis at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Georgetown, the authorities also explained while urging healthcare professionals to send all samples within 24 hours of collection or keep them refrigerated within one hour for up to six days.