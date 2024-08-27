Falklands, expect a week of Islands television and radio services outages

The outages are due to disruption of the signal from the satellite to BFBS receivers by the sun’s rays and are completely unavoidable

Falkland Islands residents of Stanley and Camp are advised that there will be a disruption to TV and radio services due to sun outages affecting satellite reception in late August into September.

The outages are expected to start on Thursday 29 August 2024 and finish on Saturday 7 September 2024. The outages will occur daily, running from approximately 11:25am to 11:41am local time, at their maximum. The length of outage will increase each day, peak on Monday 2 September and then reduce down again. This can cause disruption to TV and Radio reception across the Islands including MiPlayer.

MiPlayer users should understand that any programs broadcast during the outage will be impacted if also available via catch-up.

Once the outage is over, everything should return to normal, BFBS will however monitor the situation and be ready to rectify any problems. It is recommended that people do not retune their TV or Satellite box during the outage.

Customers are asked to report any issues persisting after 12pm on each day using the following methods;

For BFBS TV, BFBS Radio and MiPlayer,

Contact the BFBS Technical Office at MPC on 32179 (0800-1600 Mon to Fri)