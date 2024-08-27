Norwegian cruise company promotes South Atlantic and Antarctica in China market

The road-show is scheduled to take place from Sept. 9 to 13, 2024, with events in Guangzhou, Beijing and Shanghai.

A leading Norwegian cruise line, pioneer in South Atlantic and Antarctica expeditions is pushing its marketing efforts in China with a new road-show that will visit three cities in the country.

Experts will join the series of events, including the former Chair of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) and the Chair of the Executive Committee for Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO).

“We hope to attract up to 500 travel partners, tourism bureaus, consulates and media guests to our afternoon events in three cities, so we want to ensure that the guests can get a lot of valuable information from the expedition cruise experts from our global headquarters,” said Joe Zou, sales director of the Norwegian company for Mainland China and Southeast Asia.

Zou also highlighted the investment in China, because Antarctica expeditions are currently a “hot-selling product” in China.

Each event will include a presentation of ships and onboard experience, followed by in-depth discussions on topics such as sustainable initiatives, conservation and new company’s destinations for the 2025-26 season.

“The international cruises we have been promoting have been a great success. In the past seasons, we found that Chinese tourists really like this international atmosphere. We have made this unique experience even better by continuously upgrading our ‘China Ready’ program with the headquarters operations department and the expedition team,” Zou added.

As part of the initiative, the cruise line offers Chinese news and movies in its cabins, as well as Chinese dining options.

The company also hired Chinese nationals for its expedition teams, front desks and restaurants, Zou explained.