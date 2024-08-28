Football player Juan Izquierdo dies at age 27 after collapsing during Copa Libertadores game

The Uruguayan football community is in mourning after the confirmation of the death of Nacional defender Juan Manuel Izquierdo at the age of 27. Izquierdo, who collapsed in the final minutes of the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 match against São Paulo, did not recover after spending five days in intensive care.

The incident occurred last Thursday at the MorumBis (formerly Morumbí) stadium in São Paulo, when Izquierdo suddenly collapsed on the pitch while his team was losing 2-0 to the Brazilian side. He was immediately transported by ambulance to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, where, despite the medical team's efforts, his condition was already critical upon arrival.

In a later statement, the hospital explained that upon his arrival, Izquierdo underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation, including the use of a defibrillator. “The patient regained spontaneous circulation,” the medical center detailed. However, the footballer remained “sedated, on mechanical ventilation, and under intensive neurological care,” without showing signs of improvement in the following days.

Nacional initially adopted a hopeful tone in their communications, stating that Izquierdo was “stable” and “under observation” in the intensive care unit. However, as the days passed and the player's family arrived in Brazil, the severity of his condition became more apparent.

On Friday, the club reported that Izquierdo was “stable from his cardiac arrhythmia” but still “sedated in ICU.” By Saturday, medical reports began using more concerning terms such as “cardiac arrest” and “mechanical ventilation,” with an increasingly grim prognosis.

On Sunday, new tests revealed “a progression of cerebral compromise and increased intracranial pressure,” leading to fears of possible brain death or irreversible damage. By Monday, his condition had deteriorated to a “critical neurological state,” with a fatal outcome considered imminent.

Finally, on Tuesday, Nacional confirmed the tragic news of Juan Manuel Izquierdo's death. The Uruguayan football community and Nacional fans deeply mourn the loss of a young player who, despite his short career, left a lasting mark on the club and in the hearts of its supporters.