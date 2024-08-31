Two Colombian soldiers arrested in Russia after return from Ukraine during stopover in Caracas

Medina shared his geolocation from the Venezuelan capital's airport during a stopover from Madrid. That was the last time their families had any contact with them.

Two Colombian soldiers who fought alongside Ukrainian forces against Russia have been captured in Moscow after a mysterious disappearance during their journey home. José Arón Medina Aranda and Alexander Ante, who were last seen in Caracas on July 18 after landing from Madrid, have surfaced in a video showing them under arrest in Russia, where they are accused of being mercenaries.

The two soldiers, hailing from the Cauca department of Colombia, had spent between eight and ten months fighting in Ukraine before starting their return journey on July 18, beginning with a flight from Warsaw to Madrid. From there, Medina sent a video to his wife, dressed in military uniform and preparing for the next leg of the journey to Caracas. Hours later, he shared his geolocation from the Venezuelan capital's airport. That was the last time their families had any contact with them. Their flight to Bogotá was scheduled for July 19, but they never boarded.

The governments of Russia and Venezuela are close allies, and President Vladimir Putin is one of the few leaders to have recognized the reelection of Nicolás Maduro after the July 28 elections, whose legitimacy has been questioned by much of the international community.

Los dos soldados colombianos, cuya desaparición en Caracas (Venezuela) habíamos denunciado desde el 18 de julio, ahora aparecen en una cárcel de Rusia. @CancilleriaCol debe responder por qué no ha hecho algo por los derechos de estos dos connacionales. pic.twitter.com/fXGmJvNXBR — Jose Jaime Uscátegui (@jjUscategui) August 30, 2024

Concerns grew when the families of Medina and Ante lost contact with them, prompting them to seek help from the Colombian Foreign Ministry. On July 25, the Colombian embassy in Caracas sent a letter to the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs inquiring whether the two soldiers had been detained by any Venezuelan authority. The embassy's request for consular access, in case the soldiers were in custody, received a vague response on August 5, indicating that the request had been forwarded to the relevant national authority, with no further details provided.

The situation took a more alarming turn when, on August 15, the Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed that they were still awaiting a response from Venezuelan authorities, with no progress reported. Finally, on Friday, videos emerged showing Medina and Ante detained in Moscow. In the videos, which were authenticated by the soldiers' families, the men are seen under the custody of Russian military personnel, stating their names and identifying the Ukrainian battalion they fought with. The footage also displays their personal documents, including identification cards, military booklets, driving licenses, and bank cards.

Colombian congressman José Jaime Uscátegui, a vocal critic of President Gustavo Petro's government, shared the video on social media, accusing the Colombian Foreign Ministry of neglecting the rights of these two Colombian nationals. Uscátegui, known for his strong opposition to Petro's administration, has demanded more decisive action from the government in securing the soldiers' release.

The capture of these soldiers highlights the complex and perilous situation faced by foreign fighters in Ukraine, particularly Colombians who, seasoned by one of the world's longest-running armed conflicts, have joined the fight against Russia. Ukraine, in need of reinforcements due to the intensity of the war, has welcomed foreign combatants, including many Colombians. According to journalist Catalina Gómez Ángel, who has reported extensively from Ukraine, the number of Colombian fighters has grown, facilitated by more flexible recruitment rules and the distribution of information through WhatsApp groups among ex-military personnel.

This incident also sheds light on the Colombian government's ambiguous stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Petro has generally avoided direct criticism of Russia, often calling for a “peace agreement” between the two nations without acknowledging the aggressor. However, Petro did condemn Russia a year ago after an attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, which injured Colombian nationals, including former Peace Commissioner Sergio Jaramillo and writer Héctor Abad Faciolince. The attack, which resulted in the death of Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, drew rare criticism from Petro, who accused Russia of violating the rules of war.

In June, Petro further demonstrated his reluctance to engage in the conflict by canceling his participation in a peace summit in Switzerland, where he was expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Petro cited the alignment of the conference with the war as his reason for the abrupt decision, emphasizing that Colombia and most of Latin America do not support the prolongation of the conflict.