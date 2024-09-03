Falklands: Operation Manager of Demining Project in the King's Honorary List

Ordnance uncovered and collected in mined fields, finally destroyed as part of the eleven year project to clean and recover Falklands soil and beaches

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly and Government House in an official release said they were delighted to learn that former Operations Manager, Phillimon Gonamombe, of the successful 11-year demining project in the Falklands has been appointed as an Honorary MBE by H M The King.

“On the advice of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, former operation manager of the Falkland Islands demining project, Mr. Phillimon Gonamombe has been appointed as Honorary Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, MBE, by His Majesty the King, a testament to Mr. Gonamombe's exceptional services to safety on the Falkland Islands.



Phillimon Gonamombe appointed Honorary Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, MBE, by the King, testament to his exceptional services





Whilst carrying out the successful 11-year project, Mr. Gonamombe motivated and led his team through tough daily challenges, mined areas were often mountainous laid in a low lying sodden peat, on remote coastal peninsulas, or buried deep under dunes. Despite these challenges an exceptional standard of security was maintained, scrutinized to the highest level of validation.

Elected lawmaker MLA Leona Roberts said, ”we were thrilled to learn of Mr. Phillimon Gonamombe well deserved honorary MBE appointment. The clearance of land mines was a significant milestone for the Falkland Islands and is something that will be valued and appreciated by many generations to come.

“Phillimon was central to maintaining the spirit and moral of the Zimbabwean demining team who were renowned by the Falklands community as brave men who met adversity with a smile. He encouraged his team to become an integral part of the close-knit Falklands community partaking in sporting and charitable events, bolstering church congregations and filling the Town Hall with the vibrant sound of their acapella choir. Many former deminers have since settled on the Islands with their families, a lasting testament to Phillimon's decade long dedication . Many congratulations”.

Acting Governor Dave Morgan said, “many congratulations to Mr. Gonamombe on his appointment as an Honorary MBE for his services to the safety on the Falkland Islands.

”While I wasn't here to witness the demining project myself, the positive impact of these projects is still apparent today, contributing not only to safety but also the environment tourism and also the diversity of the Islands”.