Uruguayan minister in Brazilian agro-show to promote dairy produce exports

3rd Tuesday, September 2024 - 07:54 UTC Full article

Uruguayan minister Fernando Mattos denied the country was a 'predatory' exporter of dairy products or a threat to Brazilian farmers

“Uruguay is a net exporter of dairy produce and for years we have been a reliable, serious and main supplier for the Brazilian market. We can't be seen as predators or a threat for Brazil, we are a good trade partner in the framework of Mercosur,” Uruguayan Agriculture and Food minister Fernando Mattos told daily Correio do Povo, during his visit to Expointer, the largest agro show in the neighboring state of Rio Grande do Sul.

In 2023 Brazil represented almost 40% of all dairy exports from Uruguay, but this year that volume is 30% lower because of the restrictions imposed by Brazil, and “we reject point blank that Uruguayan dairy exports are 'predatory', we are reliable, serious suppliers”, insisted minister Mattos who is fluent in Portuguese since he studied agriculture in one of Rio Grande do Sul's universities.

Mattos also pointed out that Uruguay was present at the International show of Expointer 2024 with a significant pavilion/stand, which is a way of showing Uruguay's support and solidarity with the 'gaucho' farmers following this year's dramatic flooding that ruined crops and drowned much cattle. Rio Grande do Sul people are called 'gauchos', since they drink mate and have a similar agriculture economy to Uruguay, although short in rice and dairy production.

“Uruguay’s intention is clearly expressed in terms of production, tourism, and investment. We didn’t have much time, but we made a political decision to be here and show our support,” added minister Mattos, who was accompanied by Uruguay’s Consul General in Porto Alegre, capital of Rio Grande do Sul, Marion Blanco.

Together with the state of Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul has a very strong dairy farming lobby and normally complain against imports from Uruguay, which forces Montevideo to be involved in Brazilian regional politics. The Expointer agro show is held annually in Esteio some fifteen miles from Porto Alegre and is the main agriculture, cattle and farming equipment display in the south of Brazil.

Last year Uruguay exported US$ 855 million in dairy produce, of which some US$ 550 million in powdered milk. Brazil is also a large buyer of Argentine and Uruguayan cheese.