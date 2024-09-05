Brazil posts GDP growth above expectations in 2Q of 2024

According to a report from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this week, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in South America's largest country grew 1.4% in the second quarter of 2024 from the year's first trimester, far exceeding expectations, Agencia Brasil reported. The country’s total wealth amounts to R$ 2.9 trillion (nearly US$ 514 billion). The GDP represents the sum of all wealth produced in the country.
Compared to the second quarter of 2023, the economy grew by 3.3%. The standout performer between April and June this year was the industrial sector, which increased by 1.8% from the first to the second quarter. This was followed by the services sector, which saw a 1% growth.
Agriculture declined by 2.3% between the first and second quarters of 2024 and by 2.9% compared to the same period in 2023. With this week's announcement, the GDP for this year totals R$ 2.9 trillion, comprising R$ 2.5 trillion in Value Added at basic prices and R$ 387.6 billion in taxes on products. The investment rate in the second quarter, which reflected the economy's strong performance, stood at 16.8% of GDP, up from 16.4% in the same quarter of 2023.
The strong performance in industry was driven by significant gains in the electricity and gas, water, sewage, and waste management sectors, which rose by 4.2%. This was followed by construction, which grew by 3.5%, and manufacturing, which increased by 1.8%. However, the extractive industries experienced a 4.4% decline in the second quarter compared to the first.
In the services sector, financial, insurance, and related services grew by 2%, while information and communication technology increased by 1.7%. Trade saw a 1.4% rise, followed by transport, storage, and mail, which grew by 1.3%. Administration, defense, public health, education, and social security each grew by 1%, real estate activities rose by 0.9%, and other trade activities increased by 0.8%.
The IBGE also reported a 1.4% increase in exports of goods and services in the second quarter compared to the first while imports of goods and services rose by 7.6% over the same period.
São Paulo Supermarket Association (Apas) Chief Economist Felipe Queiroz highlighted that these results surpassed market expectations. “The Brazilian economy has shown growth, primarily driven by the supply side, particularly in the industry sector, which has experienced a significant and robust recovery. This improvement is partly due to the exchange rate providing some protection for our local industry against international competitors, as well as growth in the services sector,” he stated.
Brasshole,Posted 3 hours ago +2
Believe it or not !.....only gullible ignoramuses like you believe the IBGE, headed by radical petista Marcio Pochman...numbers can be, and in this government are, being manipulated....But I suppose comprehension of THAT, is above your brain-grade.
I like - not really - your rather misguided assessment that “The federal government anticipated several expenses in the first half of the year. So, there will be less public spending in the rest of this year”......it would be hilarious if not tragic. The federal government has been and continues to spend more and more, with a good chance of posting a deficit of over R$ 200 billion in 2024....so much for the promised “deficit zero” end of 2024, now been optimistically transferred to end of 2025.
Can't wait to see the extent of the mess Nine-fingers and his corrupt ministers will get Brazil into before he ends his term.
In February/2024, I stated that Brazil would grow 3% in 2024, while analysts predicted 1.7%. (lol)Posted 9 hours ago -2
If we annualize the growth of the 2Q, we could say that the country would grow 5.7% in 2024. But that's not quite the case. The federal government anticipated several expenses in the first half of the year. So, there will be less public spending in the rest of this year. And less money flowing into the economy means less stimulus for growth.
Even if Brazil didn't grow at all from now on, it would be assured of 2.8% growth in 2024.
It's easy to reach the goal I proposed in February. Therefore, I'll raise the bar to 3.8% growth in 2024.
Supimpa!