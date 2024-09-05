Falklands Community Survey on Equality and Discrimination

Survey is designed to collect views, perceptions and experiences of discrimination in Falklands. Insights will help promote inclusivity, fairness and improve opportunity access

The Falkland Islands Government are pleased to announce the launch of the Community Views survey on equality and discrimination in the Falkland Islands.

This survey which started this Wednesday is designed to collect views, perceptions and experiences of discrimination in the Falkland Islands. The insights will help us promote inclusivity, fairness and improve access to opportunity across our community. The findings from this survey will also help to inform FIG’s work which aims to modernize national equalities law, policies and further protect the community from discriminatory practices and behaviors.

We encourage all members of the community to share their perspectives and contribute as it will directly influence our efforts to create a more equitable environment where everyone feels respected and supported.

The survey period will run from Wednesday 4 September to Wednesday 30 October 2024. The survey can be found online by visiting www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations

Alternatively, paper copies can be collected from the Post Office or Christie Community Library, and completed surveys can be submitted in the drop box provided at both locations.

For more information please contact Danielle Humphries, Equalities Policy Advisor, on equalities@sec.gov.fk