UK Ice Patrol HMS Protector joins the Unitas navies exercise in Chilean waters

5th Thursday, September 2024 - 07:45 UTC

The Ice Patrol enters the port of Valparaíso to participate with 24 partner nations in the US sponsored Unitas annual exercise

UK Ice Patrol HMS Protector is in Chile where she is taking part in Unitas - the world’s longest running multinational maritime exercise sponsored by the US Navy. This year the Chilean Navy is hosting the exercise, while the Royal Navy's icebreaker served as the backdrop to the opening ceremony.

Ex Unitas takes place annually in Atlantic and Pacific waters around Central and South America to enhance security cooperation and improve coalition operations.

Protector is one of 17 vessels present – she routinely deploys to the South Atlantic during the “ice season”, (austral summer) travelling to various locations in and around the Antarctic peninsula.

Earlier this year she completed her first northern mission in two years, carrying out two weeks of ice-breaking operations in northern polar waters in Canada.

She's often called the Royal Navy's Swiss army knife because she's red, versatile and there when you need her. On social media, HMS Protector was described as being the “perfect backdrop” to her latest deployment.

More than 4,300 personnel from 24 partner nations are present at the current Unitas along the Pacific .

One of the senior officers taking part is Admiral Richard Logren, the deputy commander of Fourth Fleet Mayport Florida, who said it was a “distinct honor” to take part.

He said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to work together with friends and partners in the Americas to continue to build upon the vision that folks had 65 years ago and continue to take forward.

”It's a distinct honor to be here in Chile, we're very grateful for the hospitality and the partnership and the opportunity to learn from so many of our friends and neighbors.”

Operations are taking place off the coast of Valparaiso and ashore in the vicinity of Puerto Aldea until 12 September.