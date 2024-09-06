Falklands to attend Lib-Dem, Labour and Conservative parties conventions

The FIG delegation includes MLAs Leona Roberts and Mark Pollard, alongside FIGO London Representative, Richard Hyslop and Deputy Michael Betts.

The Falkland Islands Government will have a stand at both the Labour and Conservative Party Conferences, and invites to come by to say hello

A delegation from the Falkland Islands Government will be attending the Labour and Conservative Party Conferences this year, while it will also be holding the first ever fringe meeting at the Liberal Democrat Conference in Brighton with a conference titled, “Falkland Islands: Self determination in the 21st century”.

The Falkland Islands Government will have a stand at both the Labour and Conservative Party Conferences, and invites to come by to say hello. The delegation from the Falkland Islands will include Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, the Hon. Leona Roberts MLA and the Hon. Mark Pollard MLA, alongside the Falkland Islands Government Representative, Richard Hyslop and the Deputy Representative, Michael Betts.

Lib-Dem will meet 14 to 17 September, while Labor party conference will take place in Liverpool between 22 and 25 September, while the Conservative's in Birmingham from 29 September to October 2.

The fringe meeting at the Liberal Democrat Party Conference will take place on Sunday 15th September at 11.30am in the Regent Room at the Grand Hotel in Brighton. Chaired by Dr Al Pinkerton MP for Surrey Heath, he is also a distinguished Geopolitics Professor at the University of London; the panel also includes Lord Purvis of Tweed, Lib-Dem spokesperson for finance and economy in the Scottish parliament, where he served for eight years until 2011, and Baroness Smith of Newnham, an expert in European politics (her doctoral thesis was “Direct elections to the European Parliament: a reevaluation”). As an academic she studied in Germany, taught in Budapest and at the Central Europe University, and is currently a lecturer on European politics at the University of Cambridge. Falklands will be represented by MLAs Leona Roberts and Mark Pollard. To those attending the Lib-Dem conference in Brighton, FIG invites them to listen to the panel on self determination and the modern Falklands..