Croatian vessel halts traffic for 12 hours through Paraná Waterwa

9th Monday, September 2024 - 08:52 UTC Full article

The Croatian-flagged AP Revelin has a draft of 9.54 meters when the maximum is 8.88 meters given the low water levels

Trade sailing through the Paraná Waterway collapsed for 12 hours Saturday between San Nicolás and Ramallo when the Croatian-flagged bulk carrier AP Revelin ran aground, thus hindering traffic both ways as low water levels keep affecting business. In this scenario, several barges were advised not to set sail.

The 180-meter-long vessel was sailing downstream with 32,000 tons of soybeans bound for Turkey when its trip was cut short for reasons yet to be determined almost at midnight at kilometer 341.8 of the riverbed.

Low water levels were reported to persist in the Paraná River, (0.6 meters Sunday afternoon in Rosario). Hence, vessels remained at ports such as Rosario, Villa Constitución, or San Nicolás.

The stranded unit was eventually removed with help from a tugboat, it was reported. The AP Revelin has a draft of 9.54 meters, well above the 8.88-meter maximum set by the Coast Guard (Prefectura Naval Argentina - PNA) this year given the hydrological situation of the Paraná River. Hence, at least other five vessels with drafts of 10 meters are still unable to navigate these waters.

In view of the scarce rainfall in the Paraná River's basin in Brazil, “there are several ships that do not leave the ports because the river continues to go down and it is simply not possible to navigate with the risk of being stranded,” it was explained through a statement.

In addition, navigation experts are closely monitoring the alleged deficiencies in the dredging work carried out by the Jan De Nul company, which is still claiming millions of dollars unpaid by the government for its work.