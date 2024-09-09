Falklands: Explosive Disposal team locate and destroy a live anti vehicle landmine

9th Monday, September 2024 - 10:19 UTC Full article

The EOD Operator identified 1 Anti Vehicle Landmine that if left would present a significant hazard. This item was destroyed in situ by demolition.

On 31 August, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from Mount Pleasant Complex (MPC) in the Falkland Islands were tasked to Cape Pembroke, North of Stanley Airport, for a possible landmine found by two serving soldiers from MPC.

Upon contacting the Police Incident Commander, it was deemed unsafe to approach as water was covering the item. A cordon was put in place by the FIDF until low tide on 1 September 2024.

The EOD Operator identified 1 Anti Vehicle Landmine that if left would present a significant hazard. This item was destroyed in situ by demolition.

Private Morris and Lance Corporal Richards, both members of 460 Port Troop are commended and thanked for their quick actions and reporting of the item. The mine contained 2kg of High Explosives and due to its robust make up, was found in almost perfect condition making the item as dangerous today as when it was laid. The quick reactions of these individuals ultimately led to the safe disposal of the mine by the EOD team from MPC.

Members of the Falkland Islands Defence Force (FIDF) provided an overnight cordon on the mine and assisted with a cordon during disposal. 2IC FIDF has been thanked for his and his teams assistance.