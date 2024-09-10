UK multi-party MPs attend the celebrations of Gibraltar National Day

People of Gibraltar celebrate their National Day

A group of eleven MPs and Peers from across the UK political spectrum will join this year’s National Day celebrations in Gibraltar.

The working visit will involve a series of meetings, including a briefing with the Chief Minister for an update on the continued negotiations surrounding Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union, and a separate briefing with the Deputy Chief Minister on Gibraltar’s simultaneous preparations for a No Negotiated Outcome.

The Parliamentary delegation are:

• Amanda Martin MP (Labour)

• Matt Bishop MP (Labour)

• Sharon Hodgson MP (Labour)

• The Rt Hon Mark Pritchard MP (Conservative)

• Martin Vickers MP (Conservative)

• The Lord Brady of Altrincham (Conservative)

• The Baroness Hooper (Conservative)

• The Lord Marland (Conservative)

• The Baroness Northover (Liberal Democrat)

• The Baroness Butler-Sloss (Crossbench)

• The Lord Rogan (UUP)

The MPs and Peers will also participate in a number of events which have been organized around Gibraltar National Day, including the traditional signing of the SDGG banner and the political rally in Casemates Square