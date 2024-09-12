Malvinas, Argentina recalls 60th anniversary of its historic milestone claim over the Falklands before a supportive UN

12th Thursday, September 2024 - 06:45 UTC Full article

Ambassador Jose Maria Ruda, claimed the Falklands and other South Atlantic Islands before the UN Committee on Decolonization and received full support

On 9 September, we commemorate the 60th anniversary of Ruda’s Statement, the statement delivered by the then Legal Counselor of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador José María Ruda, before the UN Special Committee on Decolonization. His address was a historic milestone in the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas, South Georgias and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas.

Foreign Minister Mondino highlighted this new anniversary of Ruda’s Statement during her statement of 18 June at the UN Special Committee on Decolonization.

In that context, Mondino recalled that, on 9 September 1964, Ambassador José María Ruda presented to the Committee “Argentina's historical and legal titles in the Malvinas Question and explained its particular and different situation compared to other colonial cases, as it involves the principle of territorial integrity, which was violated through the British occupation of that part of Argentina's territory.”

Mondino further recalled that, “sixty years ago, this very Committee unanimously approved the recommendations that were later adopted by the General Assembly in Resolution 2065 of 16 December 1965. The General Assembly and this Special Committee thus established the path to decolonize the Malvinas Islands: a bilateral negotiation aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute, taking into account the provisions and objectives of the United Nations Charter and resolution 1514, as well as the interests of the inhabitants of the Islands.”

On the occasion of the new anniversary, the Argentine Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continue working tirelessly in order to recover the full exercise of Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas.