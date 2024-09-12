UK statement on Edmundo González Urrutia’s decision to leave Venezuela

12th Thursday, September 2024 - 06:46 UTC Full article

Gonzalez Urrutia currently exiled under asylum conditions in Spain has promised to continue struggling for freedom and democracy in Venezuela (Pic Reuters)

“Edmundo Gonzalez’s decision to seek political asylum abroad follows months of repression and intimidation against opposition figures and civil society in Venezuela. It is a decision that no politician should ever have to make”, said Foreign Secretary David Lammy in a release from his Office.

“The UK continues to pay testament to the millions of Venezuelans who turned out to vote in the presidential election on 28 July. Along with the UN and international allies, we remain deeply concerned about allegations of serious irregularities in the declared results. Despite repeated calls, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council has still not produced full results or credible evidence of a victory for Nicolas Maduro.

”Publicly available records appear to show Edmundo Gonzalez secured the most votes by a significant margin. The UK has also publicly expressed the unacceptability of the ongoing repression in Venezuela. Human rights must be protected, and arbitrary detentions and harassment must stop.

“The UK continues to work with international partners to achieve a peaceful solution in Venezuela. Dialogue remains the only solution to ensure that the will of all Venezuelans is respected.”