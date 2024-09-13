Falklands Regional Student Competition, UK Embassy in Argentina announces ten finalists

13th Friday, September 2024 - 07:50 UTC Full article

The British Embassy in Argentina has announced the 10 finalists from Argentina to the Falkland Islands Regional Student Competition 2024/2025. The applicants answered the question “Why would I like to meet my neighbors in the Falkland Islands?” in a video.

This regional competition, organized by the Falkland Islands Government and the British Embassies in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, offers winners (one from each country) the chance to visit the Falklands for a week with all the costs covered.

The contest is meant to promote the cultural exchange between the Falklands and the region, and to spread knowledge about the Falkland Islands and its people. This is the fifth time that this competition has been held in Argentina.

List of 10 finalists in Argentina,:

Leonel Bracamonte

Máximo Carpio

Tomás Estanislao Dardanelli

Lara Di Camillo

Celeste Giardinelli

Candela Ibáñez

Maria Jose Salvatierra Galvan

Amélie Schapira

Bianca Stoppani Genero

Catalina Vázquez

In order to enter the competition, these participants presented student certificates issued by the following universities: Universidad Católica de Córdoba (Córdoba), Universidad Abierta Interamericana (Rosario), Universidad del Aconcagua (Mendoza), Instituto Superior de Formación Docente N°21 Dr. Ricardo Rojas (Buenos Aires province), Pontificia Universidad Católica Argentina (Buenos Aires city), Universidad Católica de Salta (Salta), Universidad Nacional de Salta (Salta), Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (Buenos Aires city) and Universidad de Belgrano (Buenos Aires City).