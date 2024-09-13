Thousands mourn Fujimori with Peru's flag flying at half mast

Fujimori's memorial will span until Saturday when he is to be buried at a private cemetery in Lima, his daughter Keiko explained (Pic REUTERS)

Thousands of Peruvians started parading before former President Alberto Fujimori's casket Thursday at the Culture Ministry in Lima to pay their last respects to the controversial conservative leader still regarded by many as the country's best head of state ever despite staging a coup d'état and being convicted for crimes against humanity.

Fujimori, who ruled Peru between 1990 and 2000, died this week aged 86 at his daughter Keiko's home.

“Chino, presente!” chanted his followers from all over the country. Given his Asian features, Fujimori was nicknamed “El Chino” (The Chinese) despite being of Japanese descent. Many mourners bore signs reading messages such as “Thank you for the peace you gave to Peru” or “You will always live in our hearts, of the majority of the Peruvian people.”

According to local and international media, Fujimorism is said to have an acceptance of around 20% of the citizenry, despite which Keiko Fujimori failed attempts at her three presidential bids, losing the elections to Ollanta Humala (2011), Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016), and Pedro Castillo (2021).

In any case, Alberto Fujimori is remembered for defeating the terrorist group Shining Path and helping Peru bounce back from the hyperinflation left behind by Alan García. But Fujimori's aura faded away in the face of the crimes against humanity for which he was convicted, the self-coup he staged in 1992, and the serious corruption cases in which he was involved.

Fujimori's wake with full state honors will span through Saturday when he will be buried in a private cemetery in Lima.

President Dina Boluarte, who has a rejection level of over 80%, stood beside Fujimori's coffin and hugged Keiko and her brother and former Congressman Kenji Fujimori. Boluarte has survived seven impeachment attempts thanks to the protection of various political forces, including Fujimorism. Despite Fujimori's dark side, Peru's flag has been flying at half-mast since Thursday, per a presidential decree.