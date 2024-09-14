Success of Falklands delegation two weeks visit of Uruguay

Tanya Lee and Virginia with British Ambassador Mal Green

The Falkland Islands close relations and bonds with Uruguay were again confirmed this year by the delegation that spent a couple of weeks in the country visiting farms, agriculture research centres, plus promoting trade, tourism, science, education and the wonderful support from the British Hospital in Montevideo caring for our patients.

The delegation was present at the opening of the British Pavilion in the Agricultural Show in Prado, which took place Wednesday midday with the incoming British Ambassador in Uruguay, Malcolm Green and the Uruguayan foreign minister, Omar Paganini, together with friends and supporters of the Falklands.

A considerable change from previous occasions in which the big neighbour put considerable diplomatic pressure on Uruguay, as well as direct harassment from a few individuals, but this time the good spirit, warmth, common sense and backing of the Uruguayan people prevailed.

Matt Davies, Head of Department of Agriculture said: ”Our visit to Uruguay has given us the opportunity to strengthen existing bonds of friendship and collaboration in addition to raising awareness of the opportunities in the Falklands for tourism and agriculture. The first week we spent visiting a range of farms, agricultural research institutions and customers in the wool industry.

Key highlights were a visit to INIA where we learned about their exciting new long-term rotational grazing trials and saw their success in enhancing the productivity of native pastures. We also visited the processing plant of Lanas Trinidad – an important buyer of Falklands wool. This gave us the opportunity to learn more about what they look for in terms of wool quality as well as to learn about their inspirational work on sustainability, waste management and regenerative agriculture.

In the second week we’ve mostly been working on the stand at Expo Prado which gave us the opportunity to introduce the Falklands to members of the Uruguayan public. I was even allowed to be Stanley the Penguin for a couple of hours which was great fun. A visit to the British Schools to talk to kids about life in the Falklands and our natural environment was also a real highlight of the second week. The relationship with Uruguay is strategically important to the Falklands in so many respects and it was lovely to see the curiosity and warmth they have for our country. This support can cause diplomatic challenges for Uruguay and so these visits and exchanges are incredibly important for maintain and strengthening those links“.

Amanda Curry Brown, Director of Policy, Economy and Corporate Services said: ”After I arrived on Monday, I joined the delegation at Ceprodih to learn more about the training and services they provide to empower mothers and their families. I was honoured to present a donation on behalf of the Falkland Islands Government to support this important work. I’ve also had meetings with the new British Ambassador and the team from the Embassy to providing a briefing on the Falklands and discuss all the ways we work together, from facilitating med-vacs to the annual public diplomacy program. It was also a privilege to have the opportunity to visit the British Hospital and to meet a small part of the team who support patients from the Falklands“.

Jackie Clarke, who was an Agriculture assistant for the DoA, but now is working with Tanya Clarke are WoolCo. Jackie said: ”I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far in Uruguay. The first week we set off visiting many places as we could. Some of my favourites were Cabaña San Jośe where he showed us his impressive Angus Cattle. Lana’s Trinidad and their impressive wool processing plant and sustainable water production. INIA Glenco, where we got a tour of the studies that they are carrying out on their grazing management followed by a tour of Magnolia, another one of their farms and research studies they are doing with carbon emissions. La Soledad, run by a lady called Gabriella where we got a tour of her amazing farm and heard her lovely story of how she got to where she is now. Friday 6th Expo Prado started and it has been very nice speaking to the public of Uruguay and telling them about our home”